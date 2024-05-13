AAPI Heritage Month

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The FRCSW AAPI Diversity Team hosts a guest speaker event at the Commander, Naval Air Pacific (CNAP) auditorium, May 10. This year’s theme is “Advancing Leaders Through Innovation.” A lion dance performance by the Southern Wind Lion Dance Troupe at the courtyard capped the event.

- The first guest speaker is Ms. Natalia Li, Director of Civilian Resources & Business Affairs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management & Compliance). She is responsible for reviewing, recommending, and revising estimates for the Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF, $35 Billion) and Civilian Personnel pricing for over 227,000 FTEs for inclusion in the budget and the justification of these estimates to OSD/OMB and Congress.

- The second guest speaker is Dr. Virginia Loh-Hagan from the San Diego State University Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Resource Center. Dr. Loh-Hagan is a former faculty member at the SDSU School of Education and is an author having written over 400 children’s books. She is an advocate for children’s literacy and likes to write about her Asian American heritage.