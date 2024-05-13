Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AAPI Heritage Month

    UNITED STATES

    05.10.2024

    Video by Christopher D Nette 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    May is Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month. The FRCSW AAPI Diversity Team hosts a guest speaker event at the Commander, Naval Air Pacific (CNAP) auditorium, May 10. This year’s theme is “Advancing Leaders Through Innovation.” A lion dance performance by the Southern Wind Lion Dance Troupe at the courtyard capped the event.
    - The first guest speaker is Ms. Natalia Li, Director of Civilian Resources & Business Affairs, Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Navy (Financial Management & Compliance). She is responsible for reviewing, recommending, and revising estimates for the Navy Working Capital Fund (NWCF, $35 Billion) and Civilian Personnel pricing for over 227,000 FTEs for inclusion in the budget and the justification of these estimates to OSD/OMB and Congress.
    - The second guest speaker is Dr. Virginia Loh-Hagan from the San Diego State University Asian Pacific Islander Desi American Resource Center. Dr. Loh-Hagan is a former faculty member at the SDSU School of Education and is an author having written over 400 children’s books. She is an advocate for children’s literacy and likes to write about her Asian American heritage.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:14
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924021
    VIRIN: 240510-D-XC190-2397
    Filename: DOD_110315211
    Length: 00:08:53
    Location: US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AAPI Heritage Month, by Christopher D Nette, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

