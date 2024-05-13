Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise participants demonstrate lessons learned during TRADEWINDS 24 to distinguished visitors

    BARBADOS

    05.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Sally Armstrong 

    U.S. Army South

    TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) participants demonstrate simulated scenarios learned to distinguished visitors during TW24 on May 15, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sally Armstrong)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 12:09
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 924018
    VIRIN: 240515-A-OV653-2001
    Filename: DOD_110315170
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: BB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise participants demonstrate lessons learned during TRADEWINDS 24 to distinguished visitors, by SGT Sally Armstrong, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Demonstration
    police
    distinguished visitors
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

