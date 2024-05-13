AFIMSC Detachment 10

Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center Detachment 10 provides daily installation and mission support services to Air Force Global Strike Command that allows the organization to train combat-ready forces and tackle nuclear deterrence.
|Date Taken:
|12.19.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 12:07
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|924013
|VIRIN:
|240423-F-F3406-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110315018
|Length:
|00:03:31
|Location:
|JOINT BASE SAN ANTONIO-LACKLAND, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
