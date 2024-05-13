Exercise Astral Knight 24 F-16 Hot Pit

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing and Lithuanian Air Force personnel initiate a hot pit during Exercise Astral Knight 24 at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 14, 2024. AK24 is the U.S. European Command’s capstone of an integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide allied IAMD architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)