    Exercise Astral Knight 24 F-16 Hot Pit

    SIAULIAI, LITHUANIA

    05.14.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel 

    31st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing and Lithuanian Air Force personnel initiate a hot pit during Exercise Astral Knight 24 at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 14, 2024. AK24 is the U.S. European Command’s capstone of an integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide allied IAMD architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 09:25
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923978
    VIRIN: 240514-F-ZJ681-2003
    Filename: DOD_110314570
    Length: 00:00:41
    Location: SIAULIAI, LT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Astral Knight 24 F-16 Hot Pit, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise

