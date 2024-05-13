U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 31st Fighter Wing and Lithuanian Air Force personnel initiate a hot pit during Exercise Astral Knight 24 at Šiauliai Air Base, Lithuania, May 14, 2024. AK24 is the U.S. European Command’s capstone of an integrated air and missile defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide allied IAMD architecture. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Zachary Jakel)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 09:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923978
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-ZJ681-2003
|Filename:
|DOD_110314570
|Length:
|00:00:41
|Location:
|SIAULIAI, LT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Exercise Astral Knight 24 F-16 Hot Pit, by A1C Zachary Jakel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT