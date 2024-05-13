Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Swift Response 24

    HUNGARY

    05.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett 

    86th Airlift Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, participate in exercise Swift Response 24 at Hungarian Defense Forces 101st Aviation Wing, Hungary, May 4-13, 2024. SR24 is a series of multinational interoperability exercises under DEFENDER 24 led by U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa to advance Agile Combat Employment capabilities in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 05:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923934
    VIRIN: 240514-F-GK375-2893
    Filename: DOD_110313942
    Length: 00:02:29
    Location: HU

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Swift Response 24, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    EUCOM
    DefenderEurope
    LSGE24

