U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, participate in exercise Swift Response 24 at Hungarian Defense Forces 101st Aviation Wing, Hungary, May 4-13, 2024. SR24 is a series of multinational interoperability exercises under DEFENDER 24 led by U.S. Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa to advance Agile Combat Employment capabilities in the European theater. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jared Lovett)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 05:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|923934
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-GK375-2893
|Filename:
|DOD_110313942
|Length:
|00:02:29
|Location:
|HU
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Exercise Swift Response 24, by SrA Jared Lovett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT