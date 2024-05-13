U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen and civilian first responders conduct a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense exchange during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princessa, Philippines, May 16, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|05.16.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.17.2024 02:12
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923927
|VIRIN:
|240517-M-HY848-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110313769
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|PUERTO PRINCESSA, PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Service Members Train on CBRN Defense (60 fps), by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT