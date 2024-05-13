Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Service Members Train on CBRN Defense (60 fps)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PUERTO PRINCESSA, PHILIPPINES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    U.S. Marines assigned to the 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit and Philippine Marines, Sailors, Soldiers, Airmen and civilian first responders conduct a chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear defense exchange during Archipelagic Coastal Defense Continuum at Philippine Marine Base Rodolfo, Puerto Princessa, Philippines, May 16, 2024. ACDC is a series of bilateral exchanges and training opportunities between U.S. Marines and Philippine Marines aimed at bolstering the Philippine Marine Corps' Coastal Defense strategy while supporting the modernization efforts of the Armed Forces of the Philippines. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.17.2024 02:12
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923927
    VIRIN: 240517-M-HY848-2001
    Filename: DOD_110313769
    Length: 00:01:30
    Location: PUERTO PRINCESSA, PH

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ACDC: US Marines, Philippine Service Members Train on CBRN Defense (60 fps), by LCpl Peyton Kahle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CBRN
    ACDC
    Philippines
    Philippine Marines
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MEFFWD

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT