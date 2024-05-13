Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    405th AFSB APS-2 MRBC in action during DEFENDER 24

    POLAND

    05.17.2024

    Video by Cameron Porter 

    405th Army Field Support Brigade - Europe & Africa

    The 405th AFSB’s Benelux Battalion issued an entire Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 Multi-Role Bridge Company to a gaining tactical unit participating in DEFENDER 24. Watch this video to see that APS-2 MRBC in action.

    (photos by Sgt. Tamie Norris, 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)

    TAGS

    USArmy
    ArmyReadiness
    StrongerTogether
    DefenderEurope
    SupportTheWarrior

