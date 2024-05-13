405th AFSB APS-2 MRBC in action during DEFENDER 24

The 405th AFSB’s Benelux Battalion issued an entire Army Prepositioned Stocks-2 Multi-Role Bridge Company to a gaining tactical unit participating in DEFENDER 24. Watch this video to see that APS-2 MRBC in action.
(photos by Sgt. Tamie Norris, 205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element)
