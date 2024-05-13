Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NJROTC Award 2024

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FALLON, NV, UNITED STATES

    05.08.2024

    Video by Timothy Klanderud 

    Naval Aviation Warfighting Development Center (NAWDC)

    Awards Ceremony for
    NJROTC at Churchill County Highschool
    Fallon, NV
    May 8th, 2024

    1st Part Award Ceremony and 2nd Part COC (WIP)
    Videos are 720p

    Vivian Jusino
    ROTC Teacher

    Keith Bryska
    NJROTC Instructor

    AV Timothy Klanderud
    Grip Atom Klanderud

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.08.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 18:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923899
    VIRIN: 240508-D-KF756-9757
    Filename: DOD_110313227
    Length: 01:19:53
    Location: FALLON, NV, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NJROTC Award 2024, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JROTC
    NETC
    NJROTC
    NAS Fallon
    Fallon Nevada
    NAWDC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT