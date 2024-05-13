Awards Ceremony for
NJROTC at Churchill County Highschool
Fallon, NV
May 8th, 2024
1st Part Award Ceremony and 2nd Part COC (WIP)
Videos are 720p
Vivian Jusino
ROTC Teacher
Keith Bryska
NJROTC Instructor
AV Timothy Klanderud
Grip Atom Klanderud
|Date Taken:
|05.08.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 18:48
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923899
|VIRIN:
|240508-D-KF756-9757
|Filename:
|DOD_110313227
|Length:
|01:19:53
|Location:
|FALLON, NV, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, NJROTC Award 2024, by Timothy Klanderud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT