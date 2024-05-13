Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    DSSB Conducts FARP Training With New Fueling System

    FORT CARSON, CO, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class David Chapman 

    4th Infantry Division Sustainment Brigade

    Petroleum Specialist Soldiers of A. Company, 68th Divisions Sustainment Support Brigade conduct aircraft refueling training using new fueling equipment in preparation for their upcoming deployment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 17:39
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923878
    VIRIN: 240118-A-WA425-2001
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110312952
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: FORT CARSON, CO, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DSSB Conducts FARP Training With New Fueling System, by SFC David Chapman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FARP
    Fueling
    4th Infantry Division
    Training
    4DSB
    68Th DSSB

