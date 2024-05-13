DSSB Conducts FARP Training With New Fueling System

Petroleum Specialist Soldiers of A. Company, 68th Divisions Sustainment Support Brigade conduct aircraft refueling training using new fueling equipment in preparation for their upcoming deployment.
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 17:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923878
|VIRIN:
|240118-A-WA425-2001
|PIN:
|001
|Filename:
|DOD_110312952
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|FORT CARSON, CO, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
