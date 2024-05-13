Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on new museum

    OK, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Cpl. Danielle Rayon 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    OKLAHOMA CITY - The Oklahoma National Guard broke ground on the new Oklahoma National Guard Museum in Oklahoma City in a ceremony attended by veterans and current National Guard members on May 16.

    “Today is a milestone for us as we kick off [construction of the new museum],” said Denise Neil, executive director of the Oklahoma National Guard Museum. “It’s an exciting time, shoveling the dirt forward as a symbolic way to show our kick-off.”

    Neil said the new 39,375-square-foot building, located at 3301 NE Grand Blvd in Oklahoma City, will provide the Museum with the space and tools needed to tell the Oklahoma National Guard’s story from its founding through modern times.

    00:00:11:01
    Denise Neil; Executive Director of the Oklahoma National Guard Museum

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 16:26
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923873
    VIRIN: 240516-Z-IN656-8516
    Filename: DOD_110312852
    Length: 00:01:42
    Location: OK, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    This work, Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on new museum, by CPL Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oklahoma National Guard breaks ground on new museum

    museum
    Oklahoma
    National Guard
    groundbreakingOKNGM

