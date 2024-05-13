3rd ID uncases colors

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) uncased colors during a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 16, 2024. The uncasing ceremony is an Army tradition that represents the end of the mission and the resumption of responsibilities at home. It marked the 3rd ID’s end of its nine-month rotation where they trained and increased interoperability with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Elisha Hall)