B-Roll: US Marine Sgt. Jose Fonseca interviews at African Lion 2024 in Ghana

U.S. Marine Sgt. Jose Fonseca, civil affairs team member, 4th Civil Affairs Group, speaks about his team’s role at exercise African Lion 2024 (AL24) in Tamale, Ghana, May 15, 2024. 2024 marks the 20th anniversary of AFRICOM’s premier and largest annual combined, joint exercise, African Lion. This year’s exercise is scheduled from April 29 to May 31 and is hosted across Morocco, Ghana, Senegal, and Tunisia, with more than 8,100 participants from over 27 countries, including contingents from NATO. African Lion 24 aims to enhance readiness between the U.S. and partner nation forces. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cade Castillo)