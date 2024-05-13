3rd ID uncases colors

Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) uncased colors during a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 16, 2024. The uncasing ceremony is an Army tradition that represents the end of the mission and the resumption of responsibilities at home. It marked the 3rd ID’s end of its nine-month rotation where they trained and increased interoperability with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)
|05.16.2024
|05.16.2024 14:53
|B-Roll
|Location:
|FORT STEWART, GA, US
