    3rd ID uncases colors

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    05.16.2024

    Video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Soldiers assigned to 3rd Infantry Division (3rd ID) uncased colors during a ceremony on Fort Stewart, Georgia, May 16, 2024. The uncasing ceremony is an Army tradition that represents the end of the mission and the resumption of responsibilities at home. It marked the 3rd ID’s end of its nine-month rotation where they trained and increased interoperability with NATO allies and partners. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Bernabe Lopez III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 14:53
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923850
    VIRIN: 240516-A-XS985-1001
    Filename: DOD_110312497
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3rd ID uncases colors, by SGT Bernabe Lopez III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Fort Stewart
    3rd Infantry Division
    XVIII ABN Corps
    Rock of the Marne
    Dogface Soldier
    Color Uncasing

