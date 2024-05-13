Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    87th LRS Vehicle Training Simulator

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson 

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst

    The 87th Logistics Readiness Squadron Ground Transportation, introduces a new vehicle training simulator at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, N.J., April 29, 2024. The 87th Contracting Squadron support agencies around the Joint Base through the procurement of assets such as the vehicle training simulator, maintaining JB MDL's mission readiness. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Aidan Thompson)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 11:49
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923823
    VIRIN: 240429-F-WJ090-1001
    Filename: DOD_110311796
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 87th LRS Vehicle Training Simulator, by A1C Aidan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst (JB MDL)

