As part of the 55th Wing Commander’s Driven to Win, United to Fight campaign, we are highlighting NCOs from across the Wing by demonstrating their role in ensuring the mission gets accomplished. This episode features SSgt Nathaniel Jackson, NCIOC, for Education and training for the 55th Wing Medical Group. He gives a glimpse of what it takes to be a combat medic.
05.15.2024
05.16.2024
|Series
|923816
|240515-F-FB238-1002
|DOD_110311584
|00:00:53
OFFUTT AFB, NE, US
|0
|0
