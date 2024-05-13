video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



As part of the 55th Wing Commander’s Driven to Win, United to Fight campaign, we are highlighting NCOs from across the Wing by demonstrating their role in ensuring the mission gets accomplished. This episode features SSgt Nathaniel Jackson, NCIOC, for Education and training for the 55th Wing Medical Group. He gives a glimpse of what it takes to be a combat medic.