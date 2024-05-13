Know Your Defender Adem Sadiku

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Meet Sgt. Adem Sadiku, a bridge crewmember with 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Sadiku was deployed to the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, in support of Immediate Response 24, to work on tactical water crossing operations, May 15, 2024. Sadiku and his unit conducted a Wet Gap Crossing, an operation that uses the Improved Ribbon Bridge to move troops and equipment across a water obstacle.