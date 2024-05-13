Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Know Your Defender Adem Sadiku

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    POLAND

    05.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Meet Sgt. Adem Sadiku, a bridge crewmember with 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Sadiku was deployed to the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, in support of Immediate Response 24, to work on tactical water crossing operations, May 15, 2024. Sadiku and his unit conducted a Wet Gap Crossing, an operation that uses the Improved Ribbon Bridge to move troops and equipment across a water obstacle.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:25
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 923791
    VIRIN: 240515-A-KJ355-4178
    Filename: DOD_110311131
    Length: 00:00:27
    Location: PL

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Know Your Defender Adem Sadiku, by SGT Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    defender
    strongertogether
    immediateresponse
    knowyourdefender

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT