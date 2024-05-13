Meet Sgt. Adem Sadiku, a bridge crewmember with 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36th Engineer Brigade. Sadiku was deployed to the Drawsko Combat Training Center, Poland, in support of Immediate Response 24, to work on tactical water crossing operations, May 15, 2024. Sadiku and his unit conducted a Wet Gap Crossing, an operation that uses the Improved Ribbon Bridge to move troops and equipment across a water obstacle.
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 07:25
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|923791
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-KJ355-4178
|Filename:
|DOD_110311131
|Length:
|00:00:27
|Location:
|PL
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Know Your Defender Adem Sadiku, by SGT Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
