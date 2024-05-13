Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SIBIU, ROMANIA

    05.15.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low 

    104th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct air assault operations during the joint Romanian-US military operation, Swift Response 24 at the 71st Air Base, Turda, Romania, May 14, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa-led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:17
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923789
    VIRIN: 240515-A-NZ059-9287
    Filename: DOD_110311076
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: SIBIU, RO

    This work, Swift Response Air Assault, by SSG Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Swift Response
    StrongerTogether
    Defender Europe
    SwiftResponse 24
    Defender Europe 24

