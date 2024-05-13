U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 82nd Airborne Division conduct air assault operations during the joint Romanian-US military operation, Swift Response 24 at the 71st Air Base, Turda, Romania, May 14, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa-led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces’ ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Ashley Low)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 07:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923789
|VIRIN:
|240515-A-NZ059-9287
|Filename:
|DOD_110311076
|Length:
|00:01:36
|Location:
|SIBIU, RO
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Swift Response Air Assault, by SSG Ashley Low, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
