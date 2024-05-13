U.S. Coast Guard and Army Demonstrate Interoperability During Fast Rope Training at TRADEWINDS 24

U.S. Coast Guard tactical operators with Maritime Security Response Team East conduct fast rope drills from a U.S. Army UH-60M Blackhawk helicopter during exercise TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) at Paragon Army Base, Barbados, May 13, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Gabriel Durand)
