Aviano Air Base supports Swift Response 24

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord's 8th Airlift Squadron participate in a multinational exercise at Aviano Air Base Italy, May 14, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces' ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 05:17
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923785
|VIRIN:
|240514-F-MO337-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110310961
|Length:
|00:02:07
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
