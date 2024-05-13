Aviano Air Base supports Swift Response 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to Joint Base Lewis-McChord's 8th Airlift Squadron participate in a multinational exercise at Aviano Air Base Italy, May 14, 2024. Swift Response 24 is a dynamic U.S. Army Europe & Africa led exercise focused on Allied airborne forces' ability to quickly and effectively respond to crises as an interoperable, multi-national team. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jenna A. Bond)