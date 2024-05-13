Barbados Police Service conduct marksmanship training during TRADEWINDS 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923784" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Members from the Barbados Police Service (TBPS) conduct pistol live fire at TBPS range in Bridgetown, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 9, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force photo by Able Bodied Tramaine Bryan)