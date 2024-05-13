Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Barbados Police Service conduct marksmanship training during TRADEWINDS 24

    BARBADOS

    05.09.2024

    Video by Army South Courtesy Asset 

    U.S. Army South

    Members from the Barbados Police Service (TBPS) conduct pistol live fire at TBPS range in Bridgetown, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 9, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force photo by Able Bodied Tramaine Bryan)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.09.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 05:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923784
    VIRIN: 240509-A-VM943-4793
    Filename: DOD_110310959
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: BB

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    marksmanship
    pistol range
    Barbados
    TW24
    LSGE24

