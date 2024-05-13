Members from the Barbados Police Service (TBPS) conduct pistol live fire at TBPS range in Bridgetown, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 9, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (Barbados Defence Force photo by Able Bodied Tramaine Bryan)
|Date Taken:
|05.09.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2024 05:15
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923784
|VIRIN:
|240509-A-VM943-4793
|Filename:
|DOD_110310959
|Length:
|00:00:38
|Location:
|BB
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Barbados Police Service conduct marksmanship training during TRADEWINDS 24, by Army South Courtesy Asset, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
