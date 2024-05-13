Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAG Benelux Newcomers Video

    CHIEVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    05.16.2024

    Video by Richard Komurek and Aryan Zarinkhesht

    U.S. Army Garrison Benelux

    Welcome to U.S. Army Garrison Benelux - the garrison in the heart of Europe! Watch this newcomers video to learn more about your new assignment.

    Courtesy footage by Europe Video Productions, City of Maastricht, ZO-NWS TV,
    Region Münsterland / Münsterland e.V./Simon Büchting, Münsterland,
    Stadt Münster/Amt für Kommunikation, Frédéric BISSON, AFN Benelux

    Date Taken: 05.16.2024
    Date Posted: 05.16.2024 07:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923775
    VIRIN: 240516-O-DY521-8139
    Filename: DOD_110310862
    Length: 00:06:10
    Location: CHIEVRES, WHT, BE

    This work, USAG Benelux Newcomers Video, by Richard Komurek and Aryan Zarinkhesht, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    germany
    netherlands
    belgium
    newcomers
    usag-benelux
    welcome-video

