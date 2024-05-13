Fuerzas Comando 24 Opening Ceremony

Special Forces competitors from the militaries of seventeen nations attend the opening ceremony for Fuerzas Comando 24 at the National Police Academy in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 13, 2024. FC24 is designed to promote military-to-military relationships, increase training knowledge, and improve regional security, all through friendly competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher, Sgt. Katherine Slayman, and Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 16:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923691
|VIRIN:
|240513-Z-QP664-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110309820
|Length:
|00:05:59
|Location:
|CERRO TIGRE, PA
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
