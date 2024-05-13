Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fuerzas Comando 24 Opening Ceremony

    CERRO TIGRE, PANAMA

    05.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher, Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, Sgt. Katherine Slayman and Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor

    Special Operations Command South

    Special Forces competitors from the militaries of seventeen nations attend the opening ceremony for Fuerzas Comando 24 at the National Police Academy in Cerro Tigre, Panama, May 13, 2024. FC24 is designed to promote military-to-military relationships, increase training knowledge, and improve regional security, all through friendly competition. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class Jennifer Reynolds, Staff Sgt. Scott Fletcher, Sgt. Katherine Slayman, and Sgt. Nicodemus Taylor, 196th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 16:45
    Category: B-Roll
    Location: CERRO TIGRE, PA

    SOCSOUTH
    Special Operations Command South
    Strengthening Partnerships
    Fuerzas Comando 24
    FC24
    Commando de las Americas

