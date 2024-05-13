Partner nations increase explosive ordinance disposal proficiency during TRADEWINDS 24

Camp Paragon, Barbados – Partner nations train in explosive ordnance disposal by conducting a hostage simulation at Camp Paragon, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 13, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Steven Lee)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 13:39
|Location:
|BB
