Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Partner nations increase explosive ordinance disposal proficiency during TRADEWINDS 24

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARBADOS

    05.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Steven Lee 

    U.S. Army South

    Camp Paragon, Barbados – Partner nations train in explosive ordnance disposal by conducting a vehicle bomb simulation at Camp Paragon, Barbados, during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) on May 13, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Steven Lee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 13:39
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923637
    VIRIN: 240513-A-HL401-2023
    Filename: DOD_110309059
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: BB

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Partner nations increase explosive ordinance disposal proficiency during TRADEWINDS 24, by SGT Steven Lee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EOD
    Paragon
    TW24
    TRADEWINDS 24
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT