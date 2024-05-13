Barbados Police Service conduct close quarter battle training during TRADEWINDS 24

Barbados Police Service Tactical Response Unit participates in close quarters combat training during TRADEWINDS 24 (TW24) in Barbados, May 12, 2024. TW24 is a U.S. Southern Command-sponsored, regionally oriented annual exercise and is part of the Joint Chiefs of Staff’s Large Scale Global Exercise 24, a series of all-domain military exercises executed alongside Allies and partners around the globe. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Joshua Taeckens)
|05.12.2024
|05.15.2024 12:03
|B-Roll
|923619
|240512-A-JF826-2001
|DOD_110308833
|00:03:04
|BB
|0
|0
