    51st SFS responds to simulated ground attack during BH 24-1

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.15.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier  

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Defenders assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron respond to a simulated ground attack during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024. Routine training events like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)

    Date Taken: 05.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 11:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923606
    VIRIN: 230515-F-CN389-1001
    Filename: DOD_110308760
    Length: 00:01:12
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR

    Osan Air Base
    security forces
    51st SFS
    51st FW
    Beverly Herd 24-1
    BH 24-1

