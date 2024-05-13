51st SFS responds to simulated ground attack during BH 24-1

U.S. Air Force Defenders assigned to the 51st Security Forces Squadron respond to a simulated ground attack during Beverly Herd 24-1 at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, May 14, 2024. Routine training events like Beverly Herd are pivotal platforms for 51st Fighter Wing Airmen to refine their warfighting proficiencies through practical application, concurrently enhancing their ability to respond skillfully to contingencies. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Kaitlin Frazier)
|Date Taken:
|05.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 11:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923606
|VIRIN:
|230515-F-CN389-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110308760
|Length:
|00:01:12
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
