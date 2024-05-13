Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Meet Command Sgt. Major Christoper Cooper at Immediate Response

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    05.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Brian Reed 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Command Sgt. Major Christoper Cooper with 1st Squadron, 150th Cavalry Regiment, 77th Troop Brigade, West Virginia National Guard in Bluefield, West Virginia. Cooper talks about range operations with Czech soldiers during Immediate Response 24 on May 13, 2024.

    DEFENDER is a Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Brian Reed)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 07:05
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 923544
    VIRIN: 240513-A-OO122-6786
    Filename: DOD_110308207
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: CZ

    defender
    strongertogether
    immediateresponse
    knowyourdefender

