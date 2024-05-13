Flintlock 24 Tactical Combat Casualty Course Lead Interview

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/923539" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Capt. Jessie Huynh-Toor, 492nd Special Operations Support Squadron chief of medical security co-operation gives an interview on a Tactical Combat Casualty Course that the 193rd Special Operations Medical Group lead as part of Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. This year's exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Exercise Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)