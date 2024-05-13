Flintlock 24 Tactical Combat Casualty Course Lead Interview

Capt. Jessie Huynh-Toor, 492nd Special Operations Support Squadron chief of medical security co-operation gives an interview on a Tactical Combat Casualty Course that the 193rd Special Operations Medical Group lead as part of Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. This year's exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Exercise Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)
