    Flintlock 24 Tactical Combat Casualty Course Lead Interview

    DABOYA, GHANA

    05.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Jan Valle 

    Special Operations Command Africa

    Capt. Jessie Huynh-Toor, 492nd Special Operations Support Squadron chief of medical security co-operation gives an interview on a Tactical Combat Casualty Course that the 193rd Special Operations Medical Group lead as part of Flintlock 24 in Daboya, Ghana, May 13, 2024. This year's exercise builds on the success of previous iterations of Exercise Flintlock and focuses on the transition from tactical execution to operational planning and multi-domain integration. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Senior Airman Jan K. Valle)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 06:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 923539
    VIRIN: 240513-F-AV821-7900
    Filename: DOD_110308176
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: DABOYA, GH

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Flintlock 24 Tactical Combat Casualty Course Lead Interview, by SrA Jan Valle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    SOCAF
    Flintlock 24

