    Wet Gap Crossing at Immediate Response 24

    POLAND

    05.07.2024

    Video by Sgt. Tamie Norris 

    205th Theater Public Affairs Support Element

    Soldiers from the 43rd Multi-Role Bridge Company, 20th Engineer Battalion, 36 Engineer Brigade observe Wet Gap Crossing training at the Drawsko Combat Training Center, May 7, 2024. The Wet Gap Crossing is a crucial part of training because U.S. Army Soldiers and their Allied partners may encounter terrain necessary to travel across while deployed. The engineers play a large role in the wet gap crossing exercise by constructing Army improved ribbon bridges to ferry troops and equipment across water obstacles, such as a river or lake.

    DEFENDER is the Dynamic Employment of Forces to Europe for NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness, and is a U.S. European Command scheduled, U.S. Army Europe and Africa conducted exercise that consists of Saber Strike, Immediate Response, and Swift Response. DEFENDER 24 is linked to NATO’s Steadfast Defender exercise, and DoD’s Large Scale Global Exercise, taking place from 28 March to 31 May. DEFENDER 24 is the largest U.S. Army exercise in Europe and includes more than 17,000 U.S. and 23,000 multinational service members from more than 20 Allied and partner nations, including Croatia, Czechia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Georgia, Hungary, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Moldova, Netherlands, North Macedonia, Norway, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Tamie Norris)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.07.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 06:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923536
    VIRIN: 240507-A-KJ355-8348
    Filename: DOD_110308136
    Length: 00:00:35
    Location: PL

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wet Gap Crossing at Immediate Response 24, by SGT Tamie Norris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    defender
    strongertogether
    wetgapcrossing
    immediateresponse

