Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, GERMANY

    05.13.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde 

    100th Air Refueling Wing   

    U.S. Airmen prepare KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 190th ARW during Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. AK24 is a U.S. European Command’s capstone Integrated Air and Missile Defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide IAMD architecture. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.15.2024 05:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923531
    VIRIN: 240513-F-PH996-3001
    Filename: DOD_110308112
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies, by SSgt Jesenia Landaverde, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USAFE
    EUCOM
    Astral Knight
    Large Scale Global Exercise
    LSGE24
    AK24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT