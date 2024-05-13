AK24: 52nd FW, 100th ARW, 190th ARW take the skies

U.S. Airmen prepare KC-135 Stratotankers from the 100th Air Refueling Wing and 190th ARW during Astral Knight 2024 at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany, May 13, 2024. AK24 is a U.S. European Command’s capstone Integrated Air and Missile Defense exercise focused on incremental development of theater-wide IAMD architecture. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.15.2024 05:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923531
|VIRIN:
|240513-F-PH996-3001
|Filename:
|DOD_110308112
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, DE
|Downloads:
|4
|High-Res. Downloads:
|4
