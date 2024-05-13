COE 2.0 Placemat: How to Self-Assess Your Command (Training Video)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



In this training video for Navy command triads and culture leaders, Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, director of the Navy Office of Culture and Force Resilience, details the Culture of Excellence 2.0 Placemat as a concise front-and-back visual guide to “what right looks like” for all Navy commands, as well as how command leaders can use it to ensure they are building great warfighters and teams. The Navy’s Culture of Excellence 2.0 is an actionable approach to building great culture and provides command leaders with the tools and perspective to strengthen and assess their own command culture. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)





In this video for Navy command triads and command culture influencers, learn how to measure and self-assess your command culture with the Culture of Excellence 2.0 Placemat.



Download the COE 2.0 Placemat: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Support/Culture%20Resilience/COE/Culture_of_Excellence2_placemat.pdf



The Navy’s Culture of Excellence 2.0 provides command leaders with the tools and perspective to strengthen and assess their own command culture. Anchored by “Get Real Get Better” principles, COE 2.0 defines the Navy's standard for culture and the integrated framework for building it – outlining exactly how to act, lead, and achieve results as winning teams.



Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, director of the Navy Office of Culture and Force Resilience, details the COE 2.0 Placemat as a concise front-and-back visual guide to “what right looks like” for all Navy commands and how command leaders can use it to ensure they are building great warfighters and teams.



You will learn:

- What is the COE 2.0 Placemat?

- Standards for Core Values, Warrior Toughness, and Great People, Leaders, and Teams

- Tools and Programs for Building Warfighters and Teams

- How Command Leaders Can Self-Assess their Command Culture



TIMESTAMPS

00:00 Intro: Asking the Right Questions

00:24 What is the COE 2.0 Placemat?

00:51 Why COE 2.0 and What is it?

01:45 Front of the Placemat: Standards, Tools, and Programs for Building Warfighters and Teams

02:25 What are Core Values

03:12 What is Warrior Toughness

03:52 What Makes Great People

04:42 What Makes a Great Leader

05:37 What Makes a Great Team

06:28 Back of the Placemat: Command Self-Assessment + “Good, Better, Best” Traits

07:14 Onboarding, Toughness and Prevention, and Listening and Acting Standards

07:44 Conclusion: Key Points on How to Use the COE 2.0 Placemat



RESOURCES –COE 2.0 Website:

https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/Culture-Resilience/Culture-of-Excellence/