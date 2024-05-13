Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    COE 2.0 Placemat: How to Self-Assess Your Command (Training Video)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    04.10.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax 

    Chief of Naval Personnel

    In this training video for Navy command triads and culture leaders, Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, director of the Navy Office of Culture and Force Resilience, details the Culture of Excellence 2.0 Placemat as a concise front-and-back visual guide to “what right looks like” for all Navy commands, as well as how command leaders can use it to ensure they are building great warfighters and teams. The Navy’s Culture of Excellence 2.0 is an actionable approach to building great culture and provides command leaders with the tools and perspective to strengthen and assess their own command culture. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeanette Mullinax)


    Link to video on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ELuy4e8yNdg

    YouTube Description:
    In this video for Navy command triads and command culture influencers, learn how to measure and self-assess your command culture with the Culture of Excellence 2.0 Placemat.

    Download the COE 2.0 Placemat: https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Portals/55/Support/Culture%20Resilience/COE/Culture_of_Excellence2_placemat.pdf

    The Navy’s Culture of Excellence 2.0 provides command leaders with the tools and perspective to strengthen and assess their own command culture. Anchored by “Get Real Get Better” principles, COE 2.0 defines the Navy's standard for culture and the integrated framework for building it – outlining exactly how to act, lead, and achieve results as winning teams.

    Rear Adm. Brett Mietus, director of the Navy Office of Culture and Force Resilience, details the COE 2.0 Placemat as a concise front-and-back visual guide to “what right looks like” for all Navy commands and how command leaders can use it to ensure they are building great warfighters and teams.

    You will learn:
    - What is the COE 2.0 Placemat?
    - Standards for Core Values, Warrior Toughness, and Great People, Leaders, and Teams
    - Tools and Programs for Building Warfighters and Teams
    - How Command Leaders Can Self-Assess their Command Culture

    TIMESTAMPS
    00:00 Intro: Asking the Right Questions
    00:24 What is the COE 2.0 Placemat?
    00:51 Why COE 2.0 and What is it?
    01:45 Front of the Placemat: Standards, Tools, and Programs for Building Warfighters and Teams
    02:25 What are Core Values
    03:12 What is Warrior Toughness
    03:52 What Makes Great People
    04:42 What Makes a Great Leader
    05:37 What Makes a Great Team
    06:28 Back of the Placemat: Command Self-Assessment + “Good, Better, Best” Traits
    07:14 Onboarding, Toughness and Prevention, and Listening and Acting Standards
    07:44 Conclusion: Key Points on How to Use the COE 2.0 Placemat

    RESOURCES –COE 2.0 Website:
    https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Support-Services/Culture-Resilience/Culture-of-Excellence/

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.10.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 23:04
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923504
    VIRIN: 240514-N-TH560-5005
    Filename: DOD_110307535
    Length: 00:08:31
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, COE 2.0 Placemat: How to Self-Assess Your Command (Training Video), by PO1 Jeanette Mullinax, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNO
    N17
    MyNavyHR
    Mental Health Playbook
    Necessary Conversations Guide
    WarriorToughness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT