Video footage includes exterior shots at several high schools in Southern California recorded from March 4-15, 2024. The footage includes Soldiers and school faculty playing tug of war with students, students trying on Explosive Ordnance Disposal armor and students exercising to earn Army swag. The b-roll footage was captured to show Soldiers interacting with students at the Southern California recruiting event. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 19:52
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923490
|VIRIN:
|240514-A-FL622-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110307328
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|CA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Southern California recruiting event, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT