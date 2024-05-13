Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Southern California recruiting event

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CA, UNITED STATES

    03.15.2024

    Video by Sgt. Richard Cole 

    76th Operational Response Command

    Video footage includes exterior shots at several high schools in Southern California recorded from March 4-15, 2024. The footage includes Soldiers and school faculty playing tug of war with students, students trying on Explosive Ordnance Disposal armor and students exercising to earn Army swag. The b-roll footage was captured to show Soldiers interacting with students at the Southern California recruiting event. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Sgt. Richard Cole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.15.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923490
    VIRIN: 240514-A-FL622-1001
    Filename: DOD_110307328
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: CA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Southern California recruiting event, by SGT Richard Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    High School
    Army Reserve
    recruiting
    222nd BOD
    63rd Readiness Division
    201st TPASE

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT