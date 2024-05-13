Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Today I went to work with an electrician's mate aboard Coast Guard Cutter James: here's how it went

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.23.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek works with the electrician’s mates aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754), April 23, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Kaczmarek worked with the electrician’s mates to help conduct maintenance on electrical systems at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)

    Date Taken: 04.23.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 19:52
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923487
    VIRIN: 240423-G-FG555-9476
    Filename: DOD_110307300
    Length: 00:01:14
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN

    USCG
    Electrician's Mate
    CGatSea
    CutterLife
    OpSouthernCross24
    U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754)

