Today I went to work with an electrician's mate aboard Coast Guard Cutter James: here's how it went

Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek works with the electrician’s mates aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter James (WMSL 754), April 23, 2024, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Kaczmarek worked with the electrician’s mates to help conduct maintenance on electrical systems at sea. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Logan Kaczmarek)
|Date Taken:
|04.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 19:52
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923487
|VIRIN:
|240423-G-FG555-9476
|Filename:
|DOD_110307300
|Length:
|00:01:14
|Location:
|ATLANTIC OCEAN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
No keywords found.
