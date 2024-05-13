Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: Oklahoma National Guard Museum groundbreaking

    OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES

    05.14.2024

    Video by Cpl. Danielle Rayon 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    B-Roll of artifacts in the current Oklahoma National Guard Museum. Once the new Museum is complete, these artifacts will be moved to the new 39,375-square-foot building. (Oklahoma National Guard video by Cpl. Danielle Rayon

    Date Taken: 05.14.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 19:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923483
    VIRIN: 240514-A-IN656-6764
    Filename: DOD_110307179
    Length: 00:00:38
    Location: OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Oklahoma National Guard Museum groundbreaking, by CPL Danielle Rayon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    museum
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    groundbreakingOKNGM

