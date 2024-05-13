DLA Director Mark T. Simerly (LTG, USA) encourages agency employees who are eligible to participate in the 2024 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey. In this message, he emphasizes the important role surveys like the FEVS have in capturing employee experiences and perspectives. Employee feedback is vital in shaping the agency’s workplace and influencing the steps taken by leadership to ensure DLA is – and remains – a great place to work.
|Date Taken:
|05.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 18:25
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|923481
|VIRIN:
|240514-D-LU733-7082
|Filename:
|DOD_110307166
|Length:
|00:02:44
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Your Voice, Our Mission: Actively Building DLA Together 2024 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT