Fort Riley Historic Museum Reopening

The U.S. Calvary Museum on Fort Riley, Kansas, reopens after years of being under renovation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Joshua Fish)
|Date Taken:
|04.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 17:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923469
|VIRIN:
|240429-A-YH521-7311
|Filename:
|DOD_110306979
|Length:
|00:01:54
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
