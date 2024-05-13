Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fort Riley Historic Museum Reopening

    UNITED STATES

    04.29.2024

    Video by Pfc. Joshua Fish 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    The U.S. Calvary Museum on Fort Riley, Kansas, reopens after years of being under renovation. (U.S. Army video by Pfc. Joshua Fish)

    Date Taken: 04.29.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 17:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:54
    Location: US

