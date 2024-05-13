Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AANAPI Heritage Month: Tech. Sgt. Alexis Nawai Highlight

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica 

    15th Wing

    Tech Sgt. Alexis Nawai, 647th Security Forces Squadron noncommissioned officer in charge of standards and evaluations, is featured in a highlight for Asian American Native Hawaiian Pacific Islander Heritage Month on Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam, Hawaii, May 13, 2024. Observed annually in May, AANHPI Heritage Month is a time to reflect upon and celebrate the remarkable role of the AANHPI community in our nation's history. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Mark Sulaica)

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.14.2024 14:02
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923433
    VIRIN: 240513-F-NW874-1001
    Filename: DOD_110306436
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR HICKAM, HI, US

    This work, AANAPI Heritage Month: Tech. Sgt. Alexis Nawai Highlight, by SrA Mark Sulaica, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    647th Security Force Squadron
    AANHPIHM

