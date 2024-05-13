Drone footage of Key Bridge Unified Command removing portion of bridge on top of M/V Dali with precision charges

The Key Bridge Unified Command removes the large portion of the bridge that was laying atop the M/V Dali with precision cutting charges May 13, 2024. The Key Bridge response 2024 unified command priorities are to ensure the safety of the public and first responders, account for missing persons, safely restore transportation infrastructure and commerce, protect the environment, and support the investigation of the incident.
(Key Bridge Unified Command video by U.S. Coast Guard Petty Officer 3rd Class Jackson Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 12:31
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923419
|VIRIN:
|240513-G-D0105-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110306215
|Length:
|00:02:20
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT