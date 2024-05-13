Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters near Freeport, Texas

    FREEPORT, TX, UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    A 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Station Freeport locates a life raft near Freeport, Texas, May 13, 2024. The helicopter crew transported one of the boaters to University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)

    TAGS

    SAR
    Coast guard
    dolphin

