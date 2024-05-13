Coast Guard rescues 4 boaters near Freeport, Texas

A 45-foot Response Boat–Medium crew from Station Freeport locates a life raft near Freeport, Texas, May 13, 2024. The helicopter crew transported one of the boaters to University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston. (U.S. Coast Guard video, courtesy Air Station Corpus Christi)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 12:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923415
|VIRIN:
|240513-G-G0108-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110306084
|Length:
|00:01:18
|Location:
|FREEPORT, TX, US
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT