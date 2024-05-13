Faces of Obangame: 2nd Lt. Hilbert Stam

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Royal Netherlands Marine Corps (Corps Mariniers) Reconnaissance Sniper Team 2nd Lt. Hilbert Stam shares his thoughts on working with other countries during Obangame Express 2024 at Ghana Western Naval Headquarters in Sekondi, Ghana. During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. The U.S. routinely exercises with like-minded nations in Africa to build enduring relationships and combined capacity to ensure and safety and security of the regional maritime environment. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)