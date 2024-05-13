Royal Netherlands Marine Corps (Corps Mariniers) Reconnaissance Sniper Team 2nd Lt. Hilbert Stam shares his thoughts on working with other countries during Obangame Express 2024 at Ghana Western Naval Headquarters in Sekondi, Ghana. During Exercise Obangame Express 2024, the 13th rendition of the exercise, partner and allied forces collaborate to enhance collective maritime law enforcement capabilities, bolster national and regional security in West Africa, and foster greater interoperability among U.S., African, and multinational partners. The U.S. routinely exercises with like-minded nations in Africa to build enduring relationships and combined capacity to ensure and safety and security of the regional maritime environment. (U.S. Department of Defense video by Staff Sgt. Krystal England and Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Adriones Johnson)
|Date Taken:
|05.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.14.2024 04:40
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|923359
|VIRIN:
|241305-D-HJ874-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110305264
|Length:
|00:00:36
|Location:
|SEKONDI, GH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Faces of Obangame: 2nd Lt. Hilbert Stam, by SSgt Krystal England, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT