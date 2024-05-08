Faces of DLA: Ryan Riedel, DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton (emblem, closed caption)

Meet Ryan Riedel, DLA Disposition Services, Camp Pendleton, CA. Ryan is passionate about his job as a Disposal Service Representative. He knows how important the mission is to properly dispose of property. His other passion is computers and he can spend hours checking out bits and bytes. #FacesofDLA #DLADispositionServices
