Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Faces of DLA: Ryan Riedel, DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton (emblem, closed caption)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    05.13.2024

    Video by Nutan Chada  

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Meet Ryan Riedel, DLA Disposition Services, Camp Pendleton, CA. Ryan is passionate about his job as a Disposal Service Representative. He knows how important the mission is to properly dispose of property. His other passion is computers and he can spend hours checking out bits and bytes. #FacesofDLA #DLADispositionServices

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 16:28
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923302
    VIRIN: 240513-D-LU733-8278
    Filename: DOD_110304399
    Length: 00:01:09
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Faces of DLA: Ryan Riedel, DLA Disposition Services Camp Pendleton (emblem, closed caption), by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT