    Honoring the past: Celebrating the 79th Anniversary of D-Day

    FRANCE

    05.30.2023

    Video by Spc. Dawson Smith 

    19th Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division visit Normandy from May 30 to June 8, 2023. Soldiers celebrated the 79th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Smith)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 17:11
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923301
    VIRIN: 230530-A-RE854-1003
    Filename: DOD_110304397
    Length: 00:02:24
    Location: FR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Honoring the past: Celebrating the 79th Anniversary of D-Day, by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Big Red One
    Fort Riley
    1st Infantry Division
    DDay
    1NCO

