U.S. Soldiers assigned to the 1st Infantry Division visit Normandy from May 30 to June 8, 2023. Soldiers celebrated the 79th anniversary of D-Day. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Smith)
|Date Taken:
|05.30.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 17:11
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923301
|VIRIN:
|230530-A-RE854-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_110304397
|Length:
|00:02:24
|Location:
|FR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Honoring the past: Celebrating the 79th Anniversary of D-Day, by SPC Dawson Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT