    DUSTOFF Hot load Training

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Soldiers assigned to the National Guard and Army Reserve conduct hot load training with Charlie Company DUSTOFF, 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division on May 11, 2024. The hot load training teaches medical evacuation capabilities and the safety of the HH60-M Blackhawk helicopter (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.13.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 07:48
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923212
    VIRIN: 240513-A-ID763-2609
    Filename: DOD_110302831
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DUSTOFF Hot load Training, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    82nd Airborne Division
    82nd CAB
    DUSTOFF
    HH-60M
    hot load training

