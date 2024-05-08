DUSTOFF Hot load Training

Soldiers assigned to the National Guard and Army Reserve conduct hot load training with Charlie Company DUSTOFF, 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division on May 11, 2024. The hot load training teaches medical evacuation capabilities and the safety of the HH60-M Blackhawk helicopter (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|05.13.2024
|05.13.2024 07:48
|B-Roll
|923212
|240513-A-ID763-2609
|DOD_110302831
|00:02:59
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
