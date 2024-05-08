Paratroopers assigned to Charlie Company "DUSTOFF," 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct 9-line medical evacuation training in an undisclosed location on May 11, 2024. "DUSTOFF" is the callsign specific to U.S. Army Air Ambulance units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|Date Taken:
|05.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 04:41
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|923203
|VIRIN:
|240513-A-ID763-6333
|Filename:
|DOD_110302526
|Length:
|00:05:08
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, DUSTOFF MEDEVAC Training, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT