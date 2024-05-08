Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    DUSTOFF MEDEVAC Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    05.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev 

    82nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    Paratroopers assigned to Charlie Company "DUSTOFF," 3-82 General Support Aviation Battalion, 82nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 82nd Airborne Division conduct 9-line medical evacuation training in an undisclosed location on May 11, 2024. "DUSTOFF" is the callsign specific to U.S. Army Air Ambulance units. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Vincent Levelev)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 04:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 923203
    VIRIN: 240513-A-ID763-6333
    Filename: DOD_110302526
    Length: 00:05:08
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DUSTOFF MEDEVAC Training, by SGT Vincent Levelev, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medevac
    82nd CAB
    DUSTOFF
    82nd Airborne Divsion
    HH-60M
    9 Line

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT