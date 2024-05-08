Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Spotlight: safeTALK Instructor PO2 Marcie Hons

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JAPAN

    05.01.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Victoria Schiebel 

    Media Center - Japan

    Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class Marcie Hons, safeTALK Instructor, elaborates on her experience teaching safeTALK to CFAY Sailors April 02, 2024. SafeTALK is a program that teaches participants to recognize and engage persons who might be having thoughts of suicide, and to connect them with community resources trained in suicide intervention. RP2 Hons helps conduct safeTALK classes for the whole 7th Fleet, sailors and civilians stationed on Command Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 05.01.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 00:19
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 923183
    VIRIN: 240502-N-XP917-9000
    Filename: DOD_110302319
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Spotlight: safeTALK Instructor PO2 Marcie Hons, by PO3 Victoria Schiebel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Japan
    US Navy
    safeTALK
    suicide awarenenss training
    CREDO Japan

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT