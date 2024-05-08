Spotlight: safeTALK Instructor PO2 Marcie Hons

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Religious Programs Specialist 2nd Class Marcie Hons, safeTALK Instructor, elaborates on her experience teaching safeTALK to CFAY Sailors April 02, 2024. SafeTALK is a program that teaches participants to recognize and engage persons who might be having thoughts of suicide, and to connect them with community resources trained in suicide intervention. RP2 Hons helps conduct safeTALK classes for the whole 7th Fleet, sailors and civilians stationed on Command Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (Video by Mass Communications Specialist 2nd Class Victoria Schiebel)