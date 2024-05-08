Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Misawa Pacific Update - Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic RidersCourse

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    04.19.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher Haley 

    AFN Misawa

    MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan -- Misawa Air Base Airmen participated in a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic RidersCourse April 19, 2024. The MSF Basic RidersCourse is required for all motorcycle riders in the military regardless of rank or skill level. (U.S. Navy Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 04.19.2024
    Date Posted: 05.13.2024 00:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 923182
    VIRIN: 240419-N-NY430-9702
    Filename: DOD_110302308
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Misawa Pacific Update - Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic RidersCourse, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Safety
    BRC
    MSF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT