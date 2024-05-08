MISAWA AIR BASE, Japan -- Misawa Air Base Airmen participated in a Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic RidersCourse April 19, 2024. The MSF Basic RidersCourse is required for all motorcycle riders in the military regardless of rank or skill level. (U.S. Navy Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Kristopher S. Haley)
|Date Taken:
|04.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|05.13.2024 00:15
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|923182
|VIRIN:
|240419-N-NY430-9702
|Filename:
|DOD_110302308
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Misawa Pacific Update - Motorcycle Safety Foundation Basic RidersCourse, by PO2 Kristopher Haley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT