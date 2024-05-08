Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 24: 3rd MLR

    PHILIPPINES

    05.12.2024

    Video by Sgt. Jacqueline Parsons 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, and service members from across the Armed Forces of the Philippines, participated in Balikatan 24 throughout the Philippines, April 22 to May 10, 2024. Balikatan is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. This video features narrations by the Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Gen. Romeo S. Brawner Jr. and U.S. Marine Corps Capt. Roger Kerstetter, an intelligence officer with 3rd Littoral Combat Team, 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, 3rd Marine Division. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Jacqueline C. Parsons)

    This video contains music from a USMC enterprise-licensed asset from Adobe Stock: Chill Traphop Island (Trap Rise) performed by SummerNights/stock.adobe.com.

    Date Taken: 05.12.2024
    Date Posted: 05.12.2024 21:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 923177
    VIRIN: 240512-M-JQ356-1001
    Filename: DOD_110302143
    Length: 00:01:36
    Location: PH
    Hometown: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HI, US

    Downloads: 4
    High-Res. Downloads: 4

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    Balikatan
    PMC
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    3d MLR
    BK24
    Balikatan 24

