Fly Girls 2024 B-Roll

The following footage depicts scenes from Fly Girls 2024, an annual aviation event on Yokota Air Base on March 8 dedicated to celebrating women in aviation. Approximately 100 Yokota Middle and High schoolers attended the event and learned about aviation and the organizations involved with flying aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)
March 7, 2024
Posted: March 14, 2024
|B-Roll
|Location:
Location: Yokota Air Base, Tokyo, Japan
