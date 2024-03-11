Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Fly Girls 2024 B-Roll

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JAPAN

    03.07.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater 

    374th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    The following footage depicts scenes from Fly Girls 2024, an annual aviation event on Yokota Air Base on March 8 dedicated to celebrating women in aviation. Approximately 100 Yokota Middle and High schoolers attended the event and learned about aviation and the organizations involved with flying aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Taylor Slater)

    YOKOTA AIR BASE, TOKYO, JP

