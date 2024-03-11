Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Polish President visits 3rd Infantry Division

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Duke Edwards 

    3rd Infantry Division

    Polish President Andzrej Duda visits Fort Stewart, Georgia, March 13, 2024. Duda’s visit included a live-fire demonstration of military capabilities and a meet and greet with 3rd Infantry Division Soldiers. (U.S. Army video by Duke Edwards)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 22:10
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 915747
    VIRIN: 240313-A-MA645-2002
    Filename: DOD_110178233
    Length: 00:00:59
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US

    Fort Stewart
    Dogface Soldiers
    3rd Infantry Division

