    2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition - Senior Enlisted Leader Interviews

    RINGGOLD, GA, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2024

    Video by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    The Georgia Army National Guard hosts their State Best Warrior Competition March 10-15, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency.

    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap)

    0:00 - 2:31 - U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Matthew Eubank, senior enlisted operations non-commissioned officer of 1st Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard

    2:31 - 4:10 - U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. David Creamer, senior enlisted leader of 78th Aviation Troop Command Direct Reporting Unit Battalion, Georgia Army National Guard

    (Both served as the non-commissioned officers in charge of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition)

    Date Taken: 03.13.2024
    Date Posted: 03.13.2024 22:10
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 915738
    VIRIN: 240313-A-XR605-5277
    Filename: DOD_110178106
    Length: 00:04:10
    Location: RINGGOLD, GA, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    Georgia National Guard
    Best Warrior Competition
    Army
    Georgia Defense Force
    GABWC2024

