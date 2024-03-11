2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition - Senior Enlisted Leader Interviews

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/915738" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Georgia Army National Guard hosts their State Best Warrior Competition March 10-15, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency.



(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap)



0:00 - 2:31 - U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Matthew Eubank, senior enlisted operations non-commissioned officer of 1st Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard



2:31 - 4:10 - U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. David Creamer, senior enlisted leader of 78th Aviation Troop Command Direct Reporting Unit Battalion, Georgia Army National Guard



(Both served as the non-commissioned officers in charge of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition)