2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition - Senior Enlisted Leader Interviews

The Georgia Army National Guard hosts their State Best Warrior Competition March 10-15, 2024, at the Clay National Guard Center, Marietta, Georgia and the Catoosa Volunteer Training Site, Ringgold, Georgia. Georgia Army National Guardsmen and country of Georgia Defense Force soldiers strengthened their nearly 30-year partnership through competition while promoting esprit de corps and resiliency.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. Allison Gilstrap)
0:00 - 2:31 - U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Matthew Eubank, senior enlisted operations non-commissioned officer of 1st Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard
2:31 - 4:10 - U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. David Creamer, senior enlisted leader of 78th Aviation Troop Command Direct Reporting Unit Battalion, Georgia Army National Guard
(Both served as the non-commissioned officers in charge of the 2024 Georgia Army National Guard State Best Warrior Competition)
03.13.2024
03.13.2024 22:10
Interviews
915738
240313-A-XR605-5277
DOD_110178106
00:04:10
RINGGOLD, GA, US
2
2
